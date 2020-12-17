Home Depot ‘Last Chance Sale’ takes up to 45% off tools, garage organizers, more

Home Depot has kicked off its Last Chance tool sale this morning with up to 45% off regular prices on DIY essentials, tools, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for no-cost in-store pickup and get your gifts even sooner. Headlining this sale is RYOBI’s 6-tool Combo Kit for $199. That’s down 33% from the regular going rate and $25 under our previous mention. This kit includes six tools in total, including a drill, driver, and multiple saws. You’ll also receive a pair of batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case with purchase. Rated an impressive 4.7/5 stars by nearly 5,000 Home Depot reviewers. Head below for more.

Another standout this morning is the DEWALT 15A 12-inch Compound Miter Saw for $349. That’s down $200 from the regular going rate and $100 less than our previous mention. This compound miter saw from DEWALT features a 12-inch blade, laser measuring system, and the ability to cut at up to 90-degrees. It also comes with an integrated clamping mechanism to help secure the blade to your setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 2,300 reviewers.

You can browse through the rest of this week’s sale for more deals on tools, home improvement essentials, and more. This promotion is slated to run through next week, so if you’re still doing Christmas shopping, going with in-store pickup is a great way to score some last-minute deals.

Today only, Amazon also has a great selection of DEWALT tools discounted as part of its latest Gold Box promotions. However, these deals are only good for today, so be sure to act quick if anything catches your eye.

RYOBI 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The Drill/Driver has a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque for control and power.

