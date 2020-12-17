Finish your DEWALT shopping at up to 30% off today via Amazon, deals from $89

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off DEWALT tools. One standout is the DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit with a 10-piece Socket Adapter Set for $129.99 shipped. This bundle regularly fetches closer to $202 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Purchasing the impact driver kit and adapter set individually right now would run your around $197. Perfect for DIY jobs around the house or office, this bundle includes the impact driver, a battery to power it, a charger, and the 10-piece adapter set along with a nice carrying bag. Features include one-handed loading, an LED array on the driver for visibility, and battery that will work with other DEWALT tools in your arsenal. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If today’s bundle is overkill for gifting or home DIY projects, take a look at this base model DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit at $99.99 shipped. This one doesn’t include the adapter set but will certainly get the job done otherwise. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,800 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box DEWALT sale for additional deals on saw kits, hammer drills, impact wrenches, and more starting from $89.

But there are loads of notable tool deals available right now. Home Depot is still offering up to 40% off RIDGID tools as well as some notable RYOBI price drops. Amazon also has a pair of sales worth taking a look at right now including DEWALT’s XR Brushless Drill/Driver Kit along with even more starting from $64. Dive into our home goods deal hub for the rest of our ongoing holiday tool deals.

More on the DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver bundle:

Impact Driver is compact (5.55″ front to back), lightweight (2.8 lbs) and fits into tight areas

3 LEDs with 20-second delay after trigger release, provide visibility without shadows

One-handed loading 1/4″ hex chuck accepts 1″ bit tips

Socket set features durable black oxide coating

