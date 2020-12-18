FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS 802.11ac Mesh Gaming Router returns to low of $240 (Save 20%), more from $134

Amazon offers the ASUS RT-AC5300 Mesh 802.11ac Gaming Wi-Fi Router for $239.99 shipped. Usually fetching $300, here you’re saving 20% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and matching the all-time low. Featuring Tri-Band 802.11ac coverage, this router can handle up to 5.3 Gb/s speeds with 5,000-square feet of range. Where this stands out from other routers on the market is its built-in gaming-focused features like console prioritization, as well as AiMesh compatibility. There’s four Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from just under 2,000 customers. Head below for more from $134.

Other ASUS Wi-Fi deals:

Those looking to setup a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system won’t want to miss out on our recent review of the TP-Link Deco X20. This networking solution is ready to handle plenty of smart home devices as well as the latest smartphones and more. But for some additional ways to get in the 802.11ax game, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers.

ASUS Mesh Gaming Wi-Fi Router features:

Mu memo technology enables multiple compatible clients to connect at each client’s respective maximum speed; Supports every operating System, including Windows, Mac OS and Linux. Built in ACCESS to Waist gamers private network (GPN) of route optimized servers ensures low, stable ping times for gaming; Printer Server ; Multifunctional printer support (Windows only)

