Apple launches TV and movie show sale: Schitt’s Creek, Seinfeld, The Office, more

Apple is hitting the weekend with a new TV show sale featuring some of the biggest names out there like Seinfeld, The Office, Schitt’s Creek, and more. You’ll also find a selection of movies discounted from $5 this weekend, too. All of which will become a permanent part of your library of content. Head below for our top picks.

Apple starts the weekend with new TV show deals

There’s a number of top picks available in this weekend’s sale and Schitt’s Creek The Complete Series for $39.99 is certainly one of the them. That’s down from the usual $75 price tag and the first discount we’ve tracked at Apple. Follow along throughout the entire series as Johnny, Moira, Davis, and Alexis manage their new lifestyle strapped for cash.

Other notable complete series deals include:

$5 movies deals too!

As usual, Apple also has a selection of $5 movies on sale this weekend. Typically $10 and sometimes as much as $20, these films are generally at their all-time low prices. Here are some of our top picks:

Apple also has a notable sale on-going from Tuesday with deals on Star Wars and Disney films from $10 and more starting at $1. Check out all of our top picks here for more details.

