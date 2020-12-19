DEWALT discounts at Woot and Amazon fall as low as $14 (Up to $49 off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 15-piece Bit Set with Magnetic Case (DWMTC15) for $14.36 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find right now. Having another set of DEWALT bits on hand is always nice, but the real standout of this offer is the inclusion of its magnetic case. This allows you affix it to all sorts of places, making it a cinch to take everything you need up a ladder and quickly attach it to “any ferrous surface.” Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT discounts up to $49 off.

We’ve also spotted the DEWALT 8-piece SAE Combination Wrench Set (DWMT73809) for $19.97 Prime shipped from Amazon. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This fully-polished chrome wrench set is a great way to expand your capabilities. Each piece is stamped twice on both sides to make size identification quick and easy. A 15-degree offset on the open end paves the way for “an increased range of arc swing in tight spaces.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Additionally, Woot is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless 5Ah Sander Kit (DCW200P1) for $179.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s $49 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and marks the lowest price we have tracked. Thanks to a brushless motor, this tool boast increased efficiency that’s ready to boost overall runtime. A low-profile height ensures you can more easily fit into tight spaces. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

For even more tool deals, be sure to swing by yesterday’s roundup of DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch discounts priced from $20. Markdowns there are up to 36% off, making it a solid place to find your next workshop add-on.

DEWALT 15-piece Bit Set features:

15 piece, magnet tough case, 2 high strength magnets can be fixed to any ferrous surface, built in hooks allow the case to hang anywhere

2 high strength magnets allow to be fixed to any ferrous surface.

Built in hooks allow the case to hang anywhere

