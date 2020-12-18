DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch tools are up to 36% off: 4-Pc. Combo $130, more from $20

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch tool discounts up to 36% off. Our top pick is the DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $10 off the going rate and marks the return of its second-best price in over a year. Adding this 25-piece socket set to your shop paves the way for you to knock out even more task types. It bundles several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Each of its sockets boast DEWALT’s DirectTorque technology, a perk that’s said to “prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more tool deals priced from $40.

More tool deals:

Now that cooler weather has arrived, there’s a decent chance your workspace could benefit from Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Heater. It’s fallen to a new Amazon low of $103, making now a solid time to swoop in. Not only does it offer 1500-watts of power and a digital thermostat, you can actually tweak settings directly from a smartphone thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity.

DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set features:

With the 25 Piece Socket Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of sockets as well as a ratchet, extension and adapter. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

