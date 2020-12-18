FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch tools are up to 36% off: 4-Pc. Combo $130, more from $20

-
AmazonHome GoodsDewalt
Save 36% From $20

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled DEWALT, SKIL, and Bosch tool discounts up to 36% off. Our top pick is the DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Home Depot. That’s $10 off the going rate and marks the return of its second-best price in over a year. Adding this 25-piece socket set to your shop paves the way for you to knock out even more task types. It bundles several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Each of its sockets boast DEWALT’s DirectTorque technology, a perk that’s said to “prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more tool deals priced from $40.

More tool deals:

Now that cooler weather has arrived, there’s a decent chance your workspace could benefit from Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Heater. It’s fallen to a new Amazon low of $103, making now a solid time to swoop in. Not only does it offer 1500-watts of power and a digital thermostat, you can actually tweak settings directly from a smartphone thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity.

DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set features:

With the 25 Piece Socket Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of sockets as well as a ratchet, extension and adapter. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dewalt

About the Author

Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Spea...
PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Supe...
Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will a...
Monitor four meals at once with this Bluetooth meat the...
Citizen, Skagen, and Fossil timepieces are up to $194 o...
Blendtec Classic now $100 off + more blender deals from...
Save up to 30% on TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $4...
Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO Keyboards for Apple’s 201...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 43%

Amazon’s SKIL, DEWALT, CRAFTSMAN, and WORX tool deals start at $64 (Up to 43% off)

From $64 Learn More
Save 44%

SKIL and Stanley tools are up to 44% off at Amazon with pricing as low as $14

From $14 Learn More
Reg. $200

Rock out to a 50% price cut on the Urbanears Ralis Speaker at a low of $100

$100 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo holiday eShop deals from $1: BioShock, Final Fantasy VII, PAC-MAN, more

From $1 Learn More

eBay’s new Sneaker Authenticity Guarantee verifies Jordan and Yeezy shoes for free

Learn More
Shop now

Moment’s holiday sale takes 50% off latest iPhone 12 cases at $20, more

50% off Learn More
Upgrade now

PC gaming deals from $66: i7-10700K $320, RTX 2080 Super laptop $2,500, 1TB SSD $77, more

From $66 Learn More
Reg. $14

Amazon’s offering fashionable scarves that will arrive by Christmas for $6 (Reg. $14)

$6 Learn More