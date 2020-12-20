Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 85W Pro Dock returns to 2020 low at $50 off

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock for $299.99 shipped. Saving you $50 from the usual $350 going rate, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen since February and matches the 2020 low. Standing out from other Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market, Elgato’s option delivers one of the most versatile selections of ports we’ve seen. Instead of a bunch of legacy I/O, you’ll find a DisplayPort output, Gigabit Ethernet, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a pair of USB-C offerings alongside SD card readers and two USB 3.0 slots. This allows you to pair your Mac with a variety of other accessories and monitors. There’s also 85W passthrough charging. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

If you don’t mind sacrificing the larger amount of USB-C and Thunderbolt ports found above, going with the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $220 is a great way to save even more. I’ve been using this offering with a 16-inch MacBook Pro for quite awhile now, and find it to be a notable solution for achieving a desktop workstation with just a single cable. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Otherwise, go check out the latest Thunderbolt 3 Dock from Plugable which just launched last week. This offering outperforms both of the aforementioned models thanks to the inclusion of 100W passthrough charging. Get all of the details right here, including how to lock-in a launch price cut.

Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

Connect everything to your MacBook Pro or Ultrabook at once: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 dock Pro sports two Thunderbolt 3, two dedicated USB-C, and two USB 3.0 ports, a built-in DisplayPort, SD and Micro SD card slots, Gigabit Ethernet, Plus a front mic-audio port and a rear amplified audio output.

