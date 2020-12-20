Save up to 39% on ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuums and more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 39% off a selection of ThisWorx car vacuums and accessories. With prices starting at under $14, Prime members will score free shipping across the board which is otherwise available on orders over $25. Headlining is the High Power Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner at $27.18. Down from $40, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in 2020. This portable vacuum is capable of sweeping up everything from dirt and dust to mud, foot, crumbs, and much more. It plugs into your car’s 12V lighter port and pairs with a 16-foot power cable, giving you plenty of slack to clean the entire vehicle. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Gold Box sale before the deals expire tonight. You’ll find some additional ways to keep the car looking nice and tidy to start off the new year, as well as other upgrades to your ride starting at under $14. So don’t miss out.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more. This ongoing eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum discount is still live with a $150 discount dropping it to a new all-time low. Not to mention all of the other DIY upgrades and essentials for around our home right here.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner features:

We achieved a new high standard in car cleaning with our improved Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner. Upgrades include: 110W suction power & 9.17 Amps, a sleek design with integrated LED light and a washable double HEPA filter. Created with a “smart” flat bottom body, our small, handheld vacuum can glide smoothly on any surface of your car. More so, it comes with a protective lid to keep the trash in & a transparent container so you’ll know when to empty it

