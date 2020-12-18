eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop drops to new low of $350 (Save $150)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $349.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, here you’re pocketing $150 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Featuring both vacuuming and mopping functionality, the eufy RoboVac L70 pairs with your smartphone as well as Alexa for handling routine clean ups. The built-in laser guidance system ensures it makes the most of the 2.5-hour runtime and a 2200Pa suction system completes the package. Over 360 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider the eufy RoboVac G30 at $230 instead. This robotic vacuum still delivers Alexa integration and smartphone control, but ditches the laser-guided mapping features found above, as well as the mopping functionality. But for $120 less than the lead deal, this is a solid option to help make the holiday clean up even easier. Plus, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 680 customers.

Then once you’ve taken care of the cleaning, swing by our home goods guide for some other discounts on essentials for around the house. Home Depot’s Last Chance Sale will ensure you’re ready to take DIY projects in the new year at up to 45% off alongside this price cut on Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware at a low of $68.50.

eufy RoboVac L70 features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Minimum effort, maximum convenience. Increased efficiency and prolonged 2.5-hour run-time achieved through the all-new, upgraded navigation system. Real-time mapping allows for customized target cleaning that fits your home. Set virtual boundaries, right from your phone, to exclude the areas in which cleaning is not required.

