FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop drops to new low of $350 (Save $150)

-
AmazonHome Goodseufy
Reg. $500 $350

EufyHome via Amazon offers its RoboVac L70 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum and Mop for $349.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, here you’re pocketing $150 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and marking a new all-time low. Featuring both vacuuming and mopping functionality, the eufy RoboVac L70 pairs with your smartphone as well as Alexa for handling routine clean ups. The built-in laser guidance system ensures it makes the most of the 2.5-hour runtime and a 2200Pa suction system completes the package. Over 360 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, consider the eufy RoboVac G30 at $230 instead. This robotic vacuum still delivers Alexa integration and smartphone control, but ditches the laser-guided mapping features found above, as well as the mopping functionality. But for $120 less than the lead deal, this is a solid option to help make the holiday clean up even easier. Plus, there’s a 4.5/5 star rating from over 680 customers.

Then once you’ve taken care of the cleaning, swing by our home goods guide for some other discounts on essentials for around the house. Home Depot’s Last Chance Sale will ensure you’re ready to take DIY projects in the new year at up to 45% off alongside this price cut on Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware at a low of $68.50.

eufy RoboVac L70 features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Minimum effort, maximum convenience. Increased efficiency and prolonged 2.5-hour run-time achieved through the all-new, upgraded navigation system. Real-time mapping allows for customized target cleaning that fits your home. Set virtual boundaries, right from your phone, to exclude the areas in which cleaning is not required.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eufy

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Osmo STEM toys for iPad and Fire tablet start at $28, t...
OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $1...
Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver back to Black Frida...
Cricut Joy crafting DIY machine + $50 gift card now $16...
Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 50% off Greenworks ...
ecobee Smart Thermostats with HomeKit start at $147: La...
Fiskars 5-inch Scissors for $1? Yep, Amazon has shaved ...
Heat Storm Wi-Fi Infrared Heater strikes new Amazon low...
Show More Comments

Related

From $48

eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

Shop now Learn More

All-new Wyze Vacuum offers LiDAR mapping, virtual walls, SLAM, much more at $199

Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: COD Black Ops Cold War $45, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $45, more

$45 Learn More
40% off

Dillard’s new markdowns offer up to 40% off: Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia, more

From $15 Learn More
Up to 30%

Osmo STEM toys for iPad and Fire tablet start at $28, today only

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $749

OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $100 discount to $649

$649 Learn More
50% off

Philips Norelco OneBlade Pro Shaver back to Black Friday pricing: $40 (Today only, Reg. $80)

$40 Learn More
Up to 75%

Apple launches TV and movie show sale: Schitt’s Creek, Seinfeld, The Office, more

$5 Learn More