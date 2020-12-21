FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers 4K movies like Hook, Air Force One, Look Who’s Talking, more at $5 each

-
AmazonMedia
$5

Today, we’ve spotted a number of 4K digital movies at Amazon for just $5 each. One of our favorites is Hook, which goes for $8 at Google Play right now. We all know the story of Peter Pan, but this rendition tells it a little bit differently. Robin Williams plays an adult Peter who has grown up to become a cut-throat merger and acquisitions lawyer. He marries Wendy’s grandaughter, Moria, as time goes on. Once Peter has kids, Captain James Hook decides to kidnap his children, forcing Peter to return to Neverland with Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts) to save his kids. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for other great movies on sale.

More $5 4K movies:

Did you miss out on Apple’s TV and movie show sale? We’re tracking deals on Schitt’s Creek, Seinfeld, The Office, and much more. Pricing starts at $5 and up to 75% in savings is available here, so be sure to check it out before the sales are gone for good.

More about Hook:

Peter Pan (Robin Williams) has grown up to be a cut-throat merger and acquisitions lawyer, and is married to Wendy’s (Dame Maggie Smith’s) granddaughter, Moira (Caroline Goodall). Captain James Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children, Jack (Charlie Korsmo) and Maggie (Amber Scott), and Peter returns to Neverland with Tinkerbell (Julia Roberts). With the help of her and the Lost Boys, he must remember how to be Peter Pan again in order to save his children by battling with Captain Hook once again.

