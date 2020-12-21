FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Christmas week sale starts at $13 with deals on iPhone and Android essentials

Up to 35% From $13

Anker’s Amazon storefront is offering a handful of deals this morning on various smartphone accessories and more. Prime members can pick up the 60W USB-C Power Adapter for $23.99. Regularly $35 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $1 and beats our previous mention by $5. This USB-C wall charger delivers 60W speeds, which is great for powering up the latest iPads and iPhones, and even select MacBooks. Not to mention it’s collapsible design makes it smaller than Apple’s own chargers, as well, which is great for tossing in your bag. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

You’re starting to run out of time for Christmas Day arrivals, lucky Best Buy has a great 3-day sale with curbside pickup on just about everything. You’ll also want to check out our last-minute gift guide that features a number of ideas that still ship in time for Christmas day.

Anker PowerPort Speed 1 features:

USB-C and power delivery technology supports 60W full-speed charging for all USB-C laptops including MacBook 12”/ Pro 13”/ Pro 15”/ air 2018, Dell XPS 13, HP Elite X2/ Elite Book X360/ specter 13/ Specter 15/ Specter 360, Lenovo ThinkPad X1/ yoga730, and more.

