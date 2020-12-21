Burt’s Bees baby booties drop to $9 Prime shipped (Reg. $15) at Amazon, more

Amazon is currently offering the Burt’s Bees Baby Booties in several color options from $9.07 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, these socks would still make a great gift idea. This style makes it easy to keep your child’s feet warm and they’re made with breathable organic cotton, which is great for wearing throughout any season. They’re also unisex, which means anyone can wear them as well as machine washable for added convienience. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,900 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

An alternative to the booties is the Burt’s Bees Baby 6-Pack of Socks for $9.06. To compare, these socks are regularly priced at $13. This styles is available in four color options and the bottom grippers help them to promote traction when walking or crawling. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 2,300 reviews from Amazon customers.

Also, be sure to check out Dillard’s new markdowns with up to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Columbia, and more.

Burt’s Bees Baby Booties feature:

Burt’s Bees Baby Organic Cotton Booties

Snap ankle secure fit booties with 2 adjustment options

Jersey wrap around ankle with premium elastic & enamel bee snaps

Made with breathable organic cotton – great for sensitive skin

Combed and ring-spun for durability, softness and no-pill washing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!