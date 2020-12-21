FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sorel, UGG, Sperry more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Boot Sale from $35

-
FashionHautelook

For a limited time only, Hautelook’s Winter Boot Sale for men offers up to 60% off Sorel, UGG, Blondo, Merrell, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free standard shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top picks for men is the Sorel Cheyanne II Short Boots that are currently marked down to $80 and originally was priced at $130. These boots are highly-waterproof and have a unique outsole to promote traction. This style is designed to be comfortable with a cushioned insole and an insulated structure to help keep you warm. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 1,100 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Fossil Holiday Event that’s offering an extra 50% off all sale items.

