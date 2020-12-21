FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fossil’s Holiday Event offers extra 50% off sale items with hundreds of new styles added

-
Fossil
50% off From $29

For a limited time only, Fossil’s offering an extra 50% off sale items with new styles just added with promo code HOWDY at checkout. Plus, you can find Gen 5 Smartwatches for $169. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free standard shipping on all orders, that will arrive in the new year. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Ledger Three-Hand Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $79 and originally was priced at $99. This watch is a classic piece you can wear for years to come and can easily be dressed up or down. You can seamlessly switch out the band for a stylish look and it’s also water-resistant up to 5-meters. Plus, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for more top brands sales.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

