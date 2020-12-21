It’s time to kick off Christmas week with today’s fresh new batch of discounted Mac and iOS app deals. While you’ll still find a healthy dose of top-tier titles live down below, the App Store price drops are starting to pour in now for the holidays. Highlights of this morning’s collection include, but are not limited to, Star Wars Pinball 7, PlantSnap Pro, Roterra, Severed, Cubasis 3, Threema, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Glory of Generals 3: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bakery: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talking Carl: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Pinball 7: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fenix for Twitter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GRID Autosport: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: the Sequence [2]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: [the Sequence]: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Widget Calendar: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Threema. The Secure Messenger: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: New Pixels: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Jungle Book: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pin Points Distance Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Escape from Chernobyl: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Star Wars Pinball 7:

Set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars Pinball lets you interact with the most iconic characters, and relive the greatest moments of the Star Wars universe mixed with exciting pinball action! Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader, Starfighter Assault, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Boba Fett. Choose to support the Galactic Empire or the Rebel Alliance with your high scores as the Star Wars Pinball community fights for the Balance of the Force!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!