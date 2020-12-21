Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Series X for $29.88 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the most readily available Black Friday prices, is about $10 under the deals we have tracked since then, and is still listed as arriving before Christmas (at the time of writing). The latest entry in the hacker shooter series takes players to open-world London filled with spider-bots, augmented reality cloaking, various factions, and much more. “Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Resident Evil 2, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now

Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS

Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021

PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament

New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more

Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library

Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021

