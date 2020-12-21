Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One/Series X for $29.88 shipped. Regularly $60, this is matching the most readily available Black Friday prices, is about $10 under the deals we have tracked since then, and is still listed as arriving before Christmas (at the time of writing). The latest entry in the hacker shooter series takes players to open-world London filled with spider-bots, augmented reality cloaking, various factions, and much more. “Recruit and play as anyone from London. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set for unique situations.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Super Mario Odyssey, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Resident Evil 2, Katamari Damacy REROLL, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo holiday eShop deals from $1
- Xbox Christmas Countdown game sale up to 55% off
- SEGA Genesis Mini $50 (Save 38%)
- PlayStation Plus from $33 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4/Xbox One $45 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Cross-Gen and Ultimate Edition from $55 on PlayStation and Xbox
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from $40 (Reg. $60)
- For Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4/PS5
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $25 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $15 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo Switch $2 (Reg. $20)
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Worms W.M.D Switch$7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Majestic PS4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Donut County $4 (Reg. $13)
- Gears 5 $5 (Reg. $20+)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII original Switch $8 (Reg. $16)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $9 (Reg. $30)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Plus New Horizons Screen Cleaning Cloth
- The Outer Worlds from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11 PS5/Series X Ultimate $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $60)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 on PS4 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Hits now $10 at Amazon (Reg. $20)
- God of War, HZD Complete, more
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War from $50 (Reg. $60 – $70)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store, easier to get a refund now
Control Ultimate Edition coming to PS5 + Series X|S with ray-tracing and 60FPS
Among Us is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console in 2021
PlayStation 5 giveaways headline tomorrow’s Fortnite tournament
New Cyberpunk 2077-themed missions and abilities come to Death Stranding
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Season One is here with new weapons and more
Donkey Kong Country 3 hits Nintendo Switch Online SNES library
Last-minute EA Play delay halts Xbox Game Pass for PC until 2021
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!