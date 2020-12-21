Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker + Air Fryer now beating Black Friday price at $110 (Reg. $200)

Alongside this morning’s last-chance tech sale, Best Buy is now offering the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi Digital Multi Cooker (OP301) for $109.99 shipped. Buyers will need to grab a free My Best Buy membership to redeem the special sale price. Regularly $200 and currently on sale for $150 at Amazon, today’s deal is $10 under the best Black Friday price we tracked and the lowest we can find. This model can slow cook, pressure cook, air fry, and more. It ships with a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot as well as a 4-quart air frying basket alongside a stainless steel reversible rack. Its large enough to cook 3-pounds of French fries or a 5-pound chicken, for example, while providing that golden crispy texture with little to no oil. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 25,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something similar that’s even more affordable take a look at the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 multi-cooker at $79 shipped. This best-selling cooker carries stellar ratings from over 140,000 Amazon customers and provides much of the same feature set. Just keep in mind, you won’t be able to air fry without the add-on lid here. Otherwise, give the Instant Pot VIVA model a closer look while it’s still down at its $49 Black Friday price.

Speaking of kitchenware deals, today we spotted Mr. Coffee’s Auto Dual Shot Espresso machine at the Amazon 2020 low alongside Blendtec blender deals at up to $100 off. But you’ll want to head over to our home goods for additional offers on household essentials, furniture, DIY tool kits, and much more as well.

More on the Ninja Foodi Digital Multi Cooker:

Prepare appetizers and meals with this Ninja Foodi pressure cooker. Its TenderCrisp technology quickly cooks ingredients, and the 4-quart capacity provides enough room to fit a roast for the family. Its revolutionary Crisping Lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil. That means you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp. This Ninja Foodi gives you the benefit of a pressure cooker, air fryer and more all in one pot. Transform frozen foods to crispy meals. Create wholesome, healthy meals for the whole family by cooking proteins, veggies, and grains all together.

