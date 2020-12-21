Oakley takes up to 50% off sunglasses, apparel, accessories from $25

Oakley’s offering up to 50% off sunglasses, snow goggles, eye glasses, apparel, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The Tech Baseball Cap is a standout from this sale that’s currently marked down to $25, which is $10 off the original rate. This hat is great for keeping your eyes out of the sun and it can easily be worn by both men or women alike. The mesh fabric is also lightweight and breathable, which makes it nice for working out. You can also choose from two versatile color options. Hit the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

