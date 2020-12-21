FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add two desktop charging stations to your office with three AC + four USB each at $21

-
AmazonHome GoodsOne Beat
$21

One Beat (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Desktop Charging Stations for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 30SU03UP at checkout. Today’s deal saves 30% and is the best available. If you’re after a way to power devices at your desk, this is a fantastic option. You’ll find three AC plugs, which are perfect for charging a MacBook or other standard 110V devices. Plus, the four USB ports all share up to 4.5A of power, which is more than enough for charging smartphones or your Apple Watch. Plus, the sleek design can hide underneath or on top of your desk with ease. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you only need one power strip, well, One Beat has you covered. Right now you can get a single version of today’s lead deal for $16 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It boasts the same specs and features, ensuring that three AC devices as well as four USB items are powered with ease.

However, for those after charging without wires, you’ll want to check out our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Notably, we found the Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station on sale from $17, with up to 20% in savings to be had right now.

One Beat Desktop Charging Station features:

  • CHARGE FOR ALL: 3AC outlets and 4 smart USB ports desktop power outlet charge for electric devices, It support 7 electric devices simultaneously, like cell phones, iPad, laptops, lamp,cameras and many other devices.
  • FAST & SMART CHARGING: 4 USB charging ports total 4.5A. Build in smart charging technology, This power board can auto-detect your devices and seek to maximize the fastest possible charge speed( 5V/2.4 Max Each Port ).
  • Travel/Home Charging Station: Comes with NO SURGE PROTECTION , it’s absolutely a must have Travel and Cruise Ship accessories as Cruise lines require that power strips DO NOT have Surge Protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

One Beat

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon takes 27% off CRAFTSMAN’s 29-piece Drill/D...
Swagtron’s EB-5 Pro folding eBike falls to $450 (...
Today’s LED flashlight deals are compact, recharg...
meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug drops to $27, more fr...
Sphero’s Swift-powered Programmable Robot Ball hi...
Score some Oral-B toothbrush head replacements from $23...
AmazonBasics, Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags plunge a...
Save up to 60% on Razer gaming mice, keyboards, headset...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Expand your MacBook’s potential with this 7-in-1 USB-C hub featuring SD, HDMI, more at $16

$16 Learn More

Green Deals: Jackery Power Station 240 now $250, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer $79, more

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outlet $25 (28% off)

$8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Latest Anker sale discounts Powerhouse 100 to $127, USB-C accessories, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
Save 27%

Amazon takes 27% off CRAFTSMAN’s 29-piece Drill/Driver Set, now $13

$13 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Death Squared, Coloring Book, Baldur’s Gate, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Oakley takes up to 50% off sunglasses, apparel, accessories from $25

From $25 Learn More