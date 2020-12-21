Add two desktop charging stations to your office with three AC + four USB each at $21

One Beat (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Desktop Charging Stations for $20.99 Prime shipped with the code 30SU03UP at checkout. Today’s deal saves 30% and is the best available. If you’re after a way to power devices at your desk, this is a fantastic option. You’ll find three AC plugs, which are perfect for charging a MacBook or other standard 110V devices. Plus, the four USB ports all share up to 4.5A of power, which is more than enough for charging smartphones or your Apple Watch. Plus, the sleek design can hide underneath or on top of your desk with ease. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you only need one power strip, well, One Beat has you covered. Right now you can get a single version of today’s lead deal for $16 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It boasts the same specs and features, ensuring that three AC devices as well as four USB items are powered with ease.

However, for those after charging without wires, you’ll want to check out our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Notably, we found the Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station on sale from $17, with up to 20% in savings to be had right now.

One Beat Desktop Charging Station features:

CHARGE FOR ALL: 3AC outlets and 4 smart USB ports desktop power outlet charge for electric devices, It support 7 electric devices simultaneously, like cell phones, iPad, laptops, lamp,cameras and many other devices.

FAST & SMART CHARGING: 4 USB charging ports total 4.5A. Build in smart charging technology, This power board can auto-detect your devices and seek to maximize the fastest possible charge speed( 5V/2.4 Max Each Port ).

Travel/Home Charging Station: Comes with NO SURGE PROTECTION , it’s absolutely a must have Travel and Cruise Ship accessories as Cruise lines require that power strips DO NOT have Surge Protection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!