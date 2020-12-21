FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Station from $17 (20% off), more

Seneo’s official Amazon storefront offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Or score it without a bundled Quick Charge Adapter for $17 with the on-page coupon. In either case, you’re saving 20% with today’s offers marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date and the lowest in several months. Seneo’s Qi charging station simplifies the nightstand with a built-in spot to refuel your Apple Watch alongside a wireless pad. It can dish out 7.5W for iPhones, while Android handsets will be able to take advantage of the full 10W charging speeds. Over 3,800 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charging house makes it convenient to charge your Apple Watch and iPhone/New AirPods simultaneously. Perfect gift for Apple fans. Note: Apple Watch charging cable and QC 2.0/QC 3.0 wall adapter are required but not included. n general, the charging speed of wireless charger is criticized by users. It is reasonable but we would like to say something: the fast charging mode should be equipped with high-powered adapter. Now, there is a complimentary heavy-duty adapter for your wireless charging experience.

Nightstand mode available: just install the original magnetic charging cable for Watch into the storage house to hide the long redundant cables, your desk instantly becomes clean and organized. The nightstand mode of Apple Watch is available.

