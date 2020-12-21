Take $60 off Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) at one of the best prices yet

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 6 (PRODUCT)RED GPS 40mm for $339 shipped. This offer is also being matched over at Best Buy and Walmart. Today’s deal is a $60 savings from the regular going rate, $11 less than our previous mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple Watch Series 6 features a host of upgraded internals including a new blood/oxygen sensor. With Apple’s Fitness+ initiative launching recently, it’s a great time to score an Apple Watch at a discount. At the time of our publishing, this model is slated to arrive by Christmas. Other notable features include the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 6 bands for plenty of options from $5. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Browse through our curated list for all of the best bands from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. We have a notable deal on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro today that takes $150 off the regular going rate that’s worth checking out. You should also swing by the first price drop on the new AirPods Max from this morning, as well.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

