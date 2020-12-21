Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+ now on sale from $250 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $299.99 shipped. Down from $350, here you’re pocketing $50 in savings with today’s offer coming within $1 of our previous mention and marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. The 32GB version is also on sale for $249.99, down from its $300 going rate. Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ delivers 4GB of RAM alongside up to 64B of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch form-factor with a robust “military-grade” build. On top of the built-in Google Assistant features, you’ll also enjoy the 10.5-hour battery life and USB-C connectivity. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

With your savings, picking up Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $26 is a great way to complete your setup. It’ll expand the I/O of your new Chromebook with two additional USB 3.0 ports as well as HDMI, SD readers, and more. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 6,500 customers.

This morning also saw Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro go on sale at $150 off, delivering another way to score a machine that’s perfect for students and more. You can also save on Apple’s 2020 Intel MacBook Air in the latest Best Buy sale that launched this morning, among other price cuts.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere. This item was manufactured in 2020.

