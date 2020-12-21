FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VIZIO’s 65-inch OLED returns to all-time low with HomeKit/AirPlay 2, now $1,500, more from $500

-
From $500 $1,500

Best Buy is offering the VIZIO 65-inch 4K OLED HomeKit-enabled Smart UHDTV for $1,499.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $2,000 and today’s deal matches our Black Friday mention for its all-time low. VIZIO’s latest OLED is the company’s first entrance into the world of ultra-high-end televisions. You’ll find AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Assistant, and more available here, allowing it to tie into any smart home operating system. With four HDMI ports available here, you’ll easily be able to plug up a Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and have one still left open. Plus, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and other HDR standards are in play, delivering a high-quality experience. OLED is much different from your standard LCD or LED panel, which we dive into in our home theater explainer. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for other great TV deals we’ve found today.

More 4K Smart UHDTV deals:

Don’t forget that we’re tracking several other home theater deals with Sony’s speakers and soundbars priced as low as $73. You’ll find Dolby Atmos gear here, including expansion speakers as well as full-on soundbar setups, giving you the ability to enjoy crisp and quality audio this holiday season.

VIZIO 65-inch OLED 4K HDR UHDTV features:

What makes a truly extraordinary television? Infinite contrast with 8 million individually controlled pixels with a spectrum of colors that bring stories to life in unrivaled color, detail, and contrast. This is beauty at all angles, with the widest viewing angles in the industry, housed in a truly borderless design. The next-generation IQ Ultra processor delivers ultra-performance, fine-tuning every pixel for a jaw-dropping 4K image.

