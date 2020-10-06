VIZIO announced its 4K OLED TV lineup earlier this year, but the selection of TVs is finally available for purchase from Best Buy. You’ll find that these TVs are among the first from a company outside of Sony or LG, and VIZIO makes sure to pack quite a bit into its first-ever 4K OLED panels. From HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, these TVs are also competitively priced with deals starting at $1,200.

VIZIO enters the OLED market as strong competition for LG and Sony

For the longest time, LG and Sony have dominated the OLED market. But, earlier this year VIZIO announced that it would change that and add its own panels to the ranks of high-end TVs. VIZIO is hitting the ground running with a slew of premium features at a fairly low cost, at least, when compared to other OLEDs on the market.

Offering both a 55- and 65-inch panel, VIZIO’s 4K OLED use “self-emitting pixels” that can offer “absolute black levels, intense color, infinite contrast, and unrivaled viewing angles.” Powered by VIZIO’s IQ Ultra processor, these TVs are built to compete at the highest-ranks of home theater displays without breaking the bank. You’ll find killer features like a wide range of HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HLG, HDR10, and HDR10+, alongside VIZIO’s new ProGaming Engine. This ProGaming Engine allows you to play games at up to 120Hz, which is something that both of the latest consoles will take advantage of.

“VIZIO’s OLED TVs have been one of its most highly anticipated releases this year. We are incredibly excited for our users to experience their home theater setup with our stunning OLED TV” said Laynie Newsome, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at VIZIO. “Our approach to creating our new VIZIO OLED TVs started with OLED’s perfect contrast driven by our newest and best performing Ultra IQ processors which deliver bright and colorful scenes in Dolby Vision HDR, 4K@120 fps, VRR, coupled with our award winning SmartCast platform all wrapped within a premium 4mm bezel-free design which delivers the perfect combination of brains and beauty.”

Enjoy HomeKit, AirPlay, and more on VIZIO’s new OLED TVs

VIZIO didn’t stop at optimizing its latest 4K OLED TVs for gaming. Offering AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, as well as compatibility with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, this new home theater display will tie into your smart home with ease. No matter what platform you belong to, it instantly hooks up and begins working as if it was made specifically for that. As an example, it supports voice commands to turn the TV on or off, stream content, and more. Plus, you can use smart speakers to display cameras and other gear from around your home on your brand-new TV.

Pricing and availability

VIZIO’s latest 4K OLED TV comes in two sizes, 55- and 65-inches. The 55-inch model retails for $1,299.99, though it’s on sale for $1,199.99 right now. Upgrade to the 65-inch at $1,999.99, but right now, Best Buy is knocking $100 off that price, making it $1,899.99.

