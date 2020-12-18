Save up to 50% on Sony Dolby Atmos speakers, soundbars, and more from $73

Amazon currently offers a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Having originally retailed for $198, we’ve more recently been tracking a $148 going rate with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re looking to upgrade the home theater, this pair of Sony speakers is worth a look, especially considering the baked in Dolby Atmos support. On top of just providing a “breathtaking cinematic sound experience,” both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup. Over 355 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $73.

Other notable Sony deals include:

Then check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today for some additional upgrades. The ongoing Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TV deals are now being joined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s Frame 43-inch 4K model at $740.

Sony Dolby Atmos Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!