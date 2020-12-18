FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on Sony Dolby Atmos speakers, soundbars, and more from $73

-
AmazonHome TheaterSony
50% off $73

Amazon currently offers a pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos-enabled Speakers for $98 shipped. Having originally retailed for $198, we’ve more recently been tracking a $148 going rate with today’s offer saving you 33% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re looking to upgrade the home theater, this pair of Sony speakers is worth a look, especially considering the baked in Dolby Atmos support. On top of just providing a “breathtaking cinematic sound experience,” both feature an angled design and can either be wall-mounted or paired with a floor or bookshelf speaker setup. Over 355 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $73.

Other notable Sony deals include:

Then check out all of the other price cuts in our home theater guide today for some additional upgrades. The ongoing Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TV deals are now being joined by a new all-time low on Samsung’s Frame 43-inch 4K model at $740.

Sony Dolby Atmos Speaker features:

Enjoy the latest in cinematic sound innovation in your own home. The stainless-case speakers designed especially for Dolby Atmos result in surround sound that envelops you from every angle – even above. No mounting required, simply place on top of your current bookshelf, or floorstanding speakers, for an even more realistic immersive experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Sony

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO Keyboards for Apple’s 201...
Amazon Crayola gift sale from $11: Kids’ easel se...
Chefman’s 8-Qt. Turbo Touch Air Fryer hits Amazon...
Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 25W USB-C Outle...
Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80...
Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Go sees first pric...
eufy’s laser-guided robotic vacuum and mop drops ...
Osmo STEM toys for iPad and Fire tablet start at $28, t...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Roku’s latest streaming media players with AirPlay 2 now up to 33% off from $22

$22 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – home audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more

Learn More
25% off

Sony’s AirPlay 2-enabled 4K HDR TVs on sale from $448 (Save up to 25%)

$448 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Surf Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Save 24%), more

$5 Learn More

Green Deals: Honeywell T4 Pro Thermostat $17, more

Learn More

LEGO gives rejected Ideas projects a second chance with new BrickLink Designer Program

Read more Learn More
Save $60

Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO Keyboards for Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models plunge as low as $70

From $70 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Crayola gift sale from $11: Kids’ easel sets, markers, sidewalk chalk, much more

From $11 Learn More