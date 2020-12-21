Save 25% and park in the perfect spot every time with this laser guide at $15

Woot is offering the Zone Tech Laser Garage Parking Guide for $14.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it goes for $20 at Amazon and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you park in the garage, then you know just how hard it is to get in the perfect spot every time. Well, this laser system is designed to help you do just that. There are two lasers that shine from the ceiling here, and you aim them wherever you want them, which ensures that you know exactly where to stop when pulling into the garage. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Of course, you could always pick up something more budget-focused with this ball system from Genie. It hooks up to your garage door (or ceiling) and you place it so it’ll hit your vehicle’s bumper or windshield whenever you reach the perfect spot. At just $6.50 each, you can pick up two on Amazon and still save some cash over today’s lead deal.

Did you see the new smart garage door adapter from meross? It sports HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant tie-ins and allows you to open or close the garage with only your voice. Plus, it ties into your existing smart home gear, making it simple to program to function on schedules and more.

Zone Tech Laser Garage Parking Guide features:

MOTION ACTIVATED – The Zone Tech laser guide can detect movements up to 10 meters away. The laser automatically turns when you enter the garage and shuts off after 30 seconds of idle motion.

CONVENIENCE – The Zone Tech laser guide conveniently guides your car to park with ease. Drive forward in to your garage until the laser beams align with your vehicle. This allows you to park perfectly on the spot every time.

DUAL LASER – The Zone Tech laser guide is equipped with two lasers of which can accomodate also two cars. Perfect for two-car garages. The two lasers can be widened up to 95 degrees. This helps to navigate tight garages with ease.

