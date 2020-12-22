Channel your inner Asajj Ventress with a Force FX Lightsaber from $139.50 (New low, Reg. $215)

Best Buy is offering the Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress Force FX Lightsaber for $139.99 shipped. Also at Amazon for $146.80, or Target for $146.99, though RedCard holders can get it for $139.64 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $215 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Measuring an astonishing 43-inches long, this detailed replica of Asajj Ventress’ lightsaber is perfect for the Star Wars fan. It not only looks realistic but also functions similar to the beloved plasma weapon – outside of actually cutting stuff. You’ll find a metal hilt and built-in sound effects to make it feel like you’re a Sith. Plus, the included display stand means you can both show it off and use it, your choice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More about Asajj Ventress’ Force FX Lightsaber:

Keep the legacy of the galaxy far, far away alive with this Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress lightsaber. The realistic light and movie sound effects let you recreate the biggest missions and battles. This 43-inch Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress lightsaber comes with a display stand to transform this replica into the ultimate display piece.

