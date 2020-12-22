FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Channel your inner Asajj Ventress with a Force FX Lightsaber from $139.50 (New low, Reg. $215)

-
Best Buy is offering the Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress Force FX Lightsaber for $139.99 shipped. Also at Amazon for $146.80, or Target for $146.99, though RedCard holders can get it for $139.64 shipped. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $215 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Measuring an astonishing 43-inches long, this detailed replica of Asajj Ventress’ lightsaber is perfect for the Star Wars fan. It not only looks realistic but also functions similar to the beloved plasma weapon – outside of actually cutting stuff. You’ll find a metal hilt and built-in sound effects to make it feel like you’re a Sith. Plus, the included display stand means you can both show it off and use it, your choice. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Don’t miss out on the Star Wars Funko POP! deals that we’re tracking right now. You’ll find Mandalorian, The Child, and much more from $5 with up to 55% in savings available to be had. This is perfect if you’re looking for something a bit more budget-focused or compact to add to your collection, or to pick up as a gift.

Also, don’t forget that we’re unboxing the LEGO Star Wars advent calendar this year, and keeping you updated each day with what we find in the individual boxes. If you weren’t able to score one yourself, this is the best way to follow along at home.

More about Asajj Ventress’ Force FX Lightsaber:

Keep the legacy of the galaxy far, far away alive with this Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress lightsaber. The realistic light and movie sound effects let you recreate the biggest missions and battles. This 43-inch Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series Asajj Ventress lightsaber comes with a display stand to transform this replica into the ultimate display piece.

