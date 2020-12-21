Save up to 55% on Star Wars Funko POP!: Mandalorian, The Child, more from $5

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko POP! figures starting at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Deluxe Mandalorian The Child with Canister at $24.88 as a pre-order. Slated to launch at the end of December, you’d normally pay $30 here with today’s offer marking the very first price cut we’ve seen on the upcoming release. This 4.5-inch vinyl figure brings The Child to your collection straight from season two of The Mandalorian complete with the contentious egg canister he encounters in the series. This is also backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, so if the listing drops between now and December 31, you’ll be charged the lowest price. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below for additional figures from $5.

Other Star Wars Funko POP! deals:

While you’ll definitely want to check out our coverage of LEGO’s Star Wars Advent Calendar, there are plenty of other ways to score some last-minute gifts and other price cuts in our toy guide right here. Highlights include these ongoing LEGO deals from $32 as well as Sphero’s programmable Robot Ball at $36.

Funko POP! The Child features:

From The Mandalorian, The Child with Canister, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!

