FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ASUS Chromebook Flip packs Wi-Fi 6, a 1080p touchscreen, more at $80 off

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
$80 off $720

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Flip C434 1.5GHz/8GB/64GB for $719.99 shipped. Slashing $80 off the going rate, this is only the second price cut we’ve seen with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low. This high-end Chromebook sports an all-metal design and 1080p touchscreen display that ASUS backs with a 360-degree hinge form-factor. On top of its 128GB of storage, there’s also all-day battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and USB-C connectivity. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Keep your new Chromebook protected by spending a portion of your savings on this highly-rated AmazonBasics felt laptop sleeve for $17. Not only will it add a bit of style to the package as you transport the machine to and from class, but will also defend against bumps, scratches, and the like. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer to ditch the 2-in-1 form-factor and go all-in on the tablet route, this morning we spotted an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7. Having dropped to $500, you can also score a price cut on its official keyboard cover at $141, as well to complete the package.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

iHealth’s popular No-Touch Digital Forehead Therm...
This $26 aluminum stand upgrades your MacBook workstati...
Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low wit...
Kershaw’s Cyberpunk-inspired Parsec Pocket Knife ...
TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 Router sees first discount to $...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Mini Case $6 (45%...
Save $100 on Segway Ninebot MAX electric scooters from ...
Sonos Playbase brings AirPlay 2 to your home theater fo...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off sitewide: Jeans, outerwear, more

from $10 Learn More

Green Deals: 100W Solar Panel $70 (Reg. $90), more

Learn More
Reg. $30+

iHealth’s popular No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometer now down to $24.50

$24.50 Learn More
Reg. $36

This $26 aluminum stand upgrades your MacBook workstation at 28% off

$26 Learn More

Stadia’s $10 coupon expires on January 1 as holiday sale slashes prices storewide

Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s latest iPad Air returns to Amazon low with $50 off various colors

$50 off Learn More
Reg. $100+

Philips Viva Airfryer drops to $60 for today only (Reg. $100+) + more from $25

From $25 Learn More
20% off

Macy’s takes extra 20% off hundreds of top brands: Ralph Lauren, more

From $15 Learn More