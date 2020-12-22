ASUS Chromebook Flip packs Wi-Fi 6, a 1080p touchscreen, more at $80 off

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook Flip C434 1.5GHz/8GB/64GB for $719.99 shipped. Slashing $80 off the going rate, this is only the second price cut we’ve seen with today’s offer coming within $20 of the all-time low. This high-end Chromebook sports an all-metal design and 1080p touchscreen display that ASUS backs with a 360-degree hinge form-factor. On top of its 128GB of storage, there’s also all-day battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and USB-C connectivity. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Keep your new Chromebook protected by spending a portion of your savings on this highly-rated AmazonBasics felt laptop sleeve for $17. Not only will it add a bit of style to the package as you transport the machine to and from class, but will also defend against bumps, scratches, and the like. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer to ditch the 2-in-1 form-factor and go all-in on the tablet route, this morning we spotted an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7. Having dropped to $500, you can also score a price cut on its official keyboard cover at $141, as well to complete the package.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features:

Introducing the all-new Flagship ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, a Chromebook featuring a durable 360-degree hinge, quad-speakers, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, fingerprint security, 14 inch display, 4-sided “frameless” NanoEdge Display, all metal finish, and USB Type-C made to fit a content creator, programmer and power seekers. Experience an ultrabook spec Chromebook that has the power and flexibility to get everything done.

