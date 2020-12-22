Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 falls to all-time low at $500 ($150 off), more from $141

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB Android Tablet for $499.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $650, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $28, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest tablet delivers an 11-inch Super AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support for taking notes or drawing. Alongside the included 128GB of storage, there’s also a microSD card slot for expansion down the line, as well as four speakers, a dual 13MP camera system around back. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 680 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting Samsung’s official Galaxy Tab S7 Keyboard Case to $140.71. Down from $200, you’re saving 30% here with today’s offer coming within $1 of the all-time low. This keyboard cover brings an elevated typing experience to the Galaxy Tab S7 with a book-style design and multi-angle hinge. Plus, you’ll have enough savings left over from the featured tablet deal to score this and still make out for less than the original price. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 205 customers.

If you’d prefer to leverage ChromeOS rather than Android, we’re also still seeing some of the best prices of the year on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook 4+, which is now on sale from $250. But for even more hardware price cuts, our Android guide is the place to be.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features:

With the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ Wi-Fi is your secret weapon for getting more done—wherever you are. Enjoy the advantages of a true 2-in-1 device, where an expanded keyboard and built-in memory up to 512GB are backed by a battery that lasts the entire workday for ultimate portability.

