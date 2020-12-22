Best Buy launches 1-day flash sale: HomePod $250, iPhone 12 Mini $99 off, more

Following up yesterday’s Last Chance sale, Best Buy is back today with a series of flash deals live through the end of the day. With a collection of offers on Apple gear, headphones, and more on sale, there are plenty of other ways to get some last-minute gifts checked off the list without paying full price. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35 and curbside pickup is also available here, as well to ensure it’s under the tree ahead of the big day. Shop everything right here or head below for our top picks.

Headlining today’s flash sale at Best Buy is the Apple HomePod at $249.99. Down from $299, price cuts on Apple’s high-end smart speaker have been hard to come by this holiday season. While we saw it drop to $210 for an open-box model over Black Friday, this is the best offer in months otherwise. HomePod delivers a fabric-wrapped design alongside a touchpad on the top for summoning Siri and adjusting playback. There’s also AirPlay 2 integration, stereo support, and access to Apple Music. Get all the details in our hands-on review.

Other Best Buy flash sale highlights:

Then go shop the rest of the deals in Best Buy’s flash sale right here. You’ll also want to swing by our Apple guide today for some additional price cuts on Macs, iPads, and more. Just this morning, we spotted one of the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at $639.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a breakthrough speaker that senses its location and tunes the music to sound amazing wherever you are in the room. Together with Apple Music, it gives you access to over 45 million songs. And with the intelligence of Siri, it’s a helpful home assistant for everyday tasks, and for controlling your smart home accessories – all with just your voice. Welcome HomePod.

