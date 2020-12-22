FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take $60 from Apple’s latest Mac mini as the entry-level model goes to $639

-
$60 off $639

B&H offers Apple’s latest Mac mini M1/8GB/256GB for $639 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a $60 savings and the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked so far. It hit $629 on Black Friday.

The M1 chip brings the Neural engine to the Mac mini for the first time, enabling fast and highly-optimized machine learning workflows. You’ll also find two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt and USB 4, making connectivity a breeze for all of your devices.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $15. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more details on how to mount your Mac mini to a variety of surfaces and eliminate wires hanging from your setup.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. You should also swing by the first price drop on the new AirPods Max from yesterday, as well.

Mac mini M1 features:

The Apple Mac mini now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). All of this boosts the Mac mini to an entirely different level, as it features up to three times faster CPU performance, up to six times faster graphics, and up to 15 times faster machine learning with the 16-Core Neural Engine. 

