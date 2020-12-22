Contigo and Stanley steel travel mugs now starting from $8.50 at Amazon (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug in Sake grey for $9.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, today’s offer is 28% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway, and the best price we can find. Alongside the 20-ounce capacity, this model features a double-wall stainless steel insulation that keeps drinks hot for up to 7-hour or cold for up to 18. The leak-proof lid supports one-handed drinking and can be cleaned on the top-rack of your dishwasher. Rated 4+ stars from over 63,000 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More deals and details below from $8.50.

More travel mug deals:

For more on-the-go drinkware, take a look at this ongoing Coleman 3-piece Cooler Combo deal at 25% off. But if you’re here to kit out your EDC, go score this Kershaw Cyberpunk-inspired Parsec Pocket Knife deal and dive into our multi-tool roundup for even more options starting from under $5.

More on the Contigo Snapseal Insulated Travel Mug:

SEAL IT IN: Leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

FOR THE LONG HAUL: THERMALOCK double-wall stainless steel insulation keeps drinks hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18

LEND A HAND: One-handed drinking with no lids or caps to remove or misplace

PERFECT FIT: Fits car cup holders and under most single-serve brewers

EASY CLEANUP: Top rack dishwasher-safe lid, handwash body

