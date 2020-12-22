Illuminate the dark with four Eufy Lumi Night Lights at just $2.50 each

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $9.90 Prime shipped. Normally $15, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in 2020 and is the best available. If you have rooms in your home that are just too dark at night, this is a fantastic way to illuminate them. You’ll find each night light has a dusk to dawn sensor, so it only turns on when the lights go out. Plus, being compact, it won’t get in your way as you walk through the hallway at night. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the eufy namesake to save some cash. This 6-pack of night lights plug-in and turn on when it gets dark. At just $10 Prime shipped, you’ll get six lights here instead of three or four like the deals above. The main difference here seems to be the overall design, of which I prefer the look of eufy more.

Don’t forget that we recently spotted some deals on Govee’s LED lighting products. From puck lights to RGBWW bulbs, we’re tracking deals as low as $15.50 right now. Plus, this is a fantastic time to save on WeMo’s HomeKit-ready Smart Light Switch, which is available for just $25 right now, saving you $15 from its normal rate.

eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Light features:

IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0.11/kWh.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!