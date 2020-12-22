FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Govee’s latest Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer is a #1 new release at $22, more from $15.50

-
$22

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its latest Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer for $21.99 Prime shipped with the code 337NRCDZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally retailing for $36, today’s deal is one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked all-time and is the best available. I recently picked up one of these to keep in my garage since I started woodworking. Not only does it tell me the humidity, which can be crucial for some projects, but it also alerts me to the temperature…which can be crucial for my comfort. I have alerts set for when it gets too hot or cold to go out there, and it’s super simple to open up the Govee app and check the current conditions before heading into the garage. Plus, with Wi-Fi built-in, I can check up on the sensor without being near it. Rated 4.2/5 stars and is a #1 new release at Amazon.

We also spotted that Govee via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its LED Puck Lights for $19.49 Prime shipped with the code 3LZDH2MF. For comparison, it sells for $30 and today’s deal is the best available. These lights are perfect for placing inside of a closet, bathroom, pantry, or cabinet, as they provide illumination without wires. The included remote can make it simple for you to turn them on or off, and the time allows for slight programming. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Govee via Amazon is also discounting a 2-pack of its RGBWW LED Light Bulbs to $15.59 Prime shipped with the code 30CPOMRC and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $24, this is a fantastic price and makes the bulbs just under $8 each. RGBWW allows you to change between 2700K and 6500K white temperatures, as well as choose from over 16 million different colors for a truly customized look and feel. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Govee Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:

  • Two Ways to Connect: Easily monitor temp and humidity data in real time from anywhere. With stable WiFi and Bluetooth connection via the Govee Home app, you’ll have more opportunities to react to changes in your air quality (not support 5G WiFi).
  • Fast & Accurate: Equipped with a Swiss made sensor, this humidity gauge provides precise readings. Temperature is accurate to ±0.54℉/±0.3℃, and humidity is ±3%RH. By refreshing every 2s, you’ll stay regularly updated. Now supports widget function.
  • Alert Function: Set preset temp and humidity ranges, and receive an app alert immediately whenever levels fall out of that range. This function helps you react faster to sudden changes in your basement, baby room, etc. Only supports Bluetooth settings.

