KitchenAid’s porcelain and steel stovetop kettle now $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

Today only, Woot is offering the KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Stovetop Kettle for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 and fetching significantly more at Amazon right now, today’s deal is at least 60% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a porcelain kettle with a stainless steel trim band and a 2-quart capacity. The audible whistle, removable lid, and retro-style make it an ideal option for those in the stovetop kettle market. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

An even more affordable alternative is the Primula Stewart Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle at $9 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from over 660 Amazon customers and brings a similar vintage vibe to the table. It is slightly smaller at 1.5-quarts and trades the vibrant porcelain exterior for a brushed steel finish, but it will get the job done for even less than today’s lead deal.

Speaking of kitchenware, today’s Gold Box has a series of notable deals to check out including cookware sets and more from just over $6. We also still have some notable Bodum kettles on sale if you’re looking for some other options and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the KitchenAid 2.0-Quart Stovetop Kettle:

Quickly prepare and serve seasonal drinks, delicious soups, or hot cereals in style using this well-crafted porcelain enamel kettle with attractive handle.

Easy to Fill and Clean with the removable lid

The Palm-Press Button makes pouring easy – the spout opens as you gently squeeze the handle.

The full handle with grip is sturdy, yet comfortable and makes serving easy.

Vibrant, Colorful Porcelain available in a variety of colors and coordinates or matches a variety of KitchenAid products.

