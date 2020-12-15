Bodum is now offering up to 55% off a wide range of its highly-rated kitchen accessories, kettles, coffee grinders, glassware, and much more. Free shipping is available across the board in orders over $25. This is a great time to score some big-time discounts on Bodum’s attractive kitchenware gear ahead of the holidays. But the prices get even lower with the promo code you’ll find below the fold.

Discounted Bodum kitchen accessories:

While it’s hard to go wrong in the Bodum Xmas Extravaganza kitchen accessories sale, one standout is the 6-piece Pavina glass set for $29.99. However, using code SLICK15 will drop your total down to $25.49 shipped. That’s more than 35% off the going rate, nearly $5 under Amazon’s listing on a similar set, and the best we can find. These are 12-ounce double-wall glasses ideal for everything from hot tea to your morning glass of water. They also carry a 4+ star rating.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the discounted Bodum kitchen accessories right here and don’t forget to apply the code above to drop an additional 15% off of the already marked down items here. You’ll find huge price drops on coffee grinders as well as a host of tea kettles, and much more from $8.50.

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there though. We have what could very well become the best deals you’ll see with shipping before Christmas on Keurig brewers, plenty of Instant Pot multi-cooker models, Anova sous vide cookers up to 50% off, and loads of grilling accessory gifts from $12. Head over to our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Bodum Pavina glass set:

Bodum kitchen accessories: But these award-winning tumblers aren’t just a pretty face; they’re really clever too! Individually mouth-blown from heat-resistant borosilicate glass, our double wall glasses have a thermal quality that keeps hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. There’s a silicone vent at the base of the glass that equalizes the air pressure between the two glass layers when hot or cold liquids are added.

