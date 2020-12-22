Chef Star Kitchen and Dining Essentials 20% off today: 3-piece Cooking Set $20, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Super Deal via Amazon is offering 20% off Chef’s Star Kitchen and Dining Essentials. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Deals start at $6.39 in today’s sale. Our top pick is a 3-piece Non-stick Frying Pan Set for $19.96. That’s down from the usual $25 going rate and the best we’ve seen in months. This kit includes an 11-, 9.6-, and 8-inch frying pans, all with a non-stick surface that’s perfect for wide variety of tasks in the kitchen. Each pan is also oven-safe to 350-degrees, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

You’ll find plenty of additional deals in today’s Gold Box on everyday essentials for your kitchen and home. Of course, our guide is also being constantly updated, as well, with deals fit for daily life. That includes a great offer on the Magic Bullet 11-piece Blender Kit at $25, which is down from the usual $40 price tag.

Chef’s Star 3-piece Frying Pan Set features:

Beginner chefs and kitchen pros, Chef’s Star’s nonstick frying pan set is the kind of set you come to love. Our high quality, non toxic PTFE and PFOA free aluminum frying pans with nonstick coating will pan out delectable results. Cooks evenly and cleans easily, with Chef’s Star’s nonstick pans, you’re all set for cooking! Fry, saute, simmer for delicious redefined.

