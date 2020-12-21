Lock-in a $49 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, the first we’ve seen

Authorized Apple retailer TigerDirect is offering the new Apple AirPods Max for $500. A few details to point out, these headphones are currently backordered like everywhere else but you can lock-in the discounted price now. Expected to ship in January with a delivery fee tacked on based on your location. Today’s deal is a $49 discount and the best price we’ve tracked.

Apple’s new AirPods Max deliver a fresh take on headphones as one of the brand’s first forays into the over-ear market. With a fresh design, mesh headband, and removable earpads, Apple promises a “completely reimagined” listening experience backed by the H1 chip. Notable features include Apple’s stellar active noise cancellation and spatial audio features, which brings a “theater-like experience” when playing games or watching movies. While we loved them in our hands-on review, the price continues to be a pain point, eased somewhat by today’s drop.

Still looking for all of the bells and whistles of Apple’s ecosystem but not wiling to shell out $500? Check out AirPods Pro, which are currently down to $199 from the usual $249 price tag, and save even further. AirPods Pro deliver many of the same features noted above like Active Noise Cancellation and Apple’s H1 chip for notably less than AirPods Max.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. We have a notable deal on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro today that takes $150 off the regular going rate that’s worth checking out.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

