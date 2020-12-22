FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Philips Viva Airfryer drops to $60 for today only (Reg. $100+) + more from $25

Today only, Woot is now offering the 2.75-quart Philips Viva Airfryer for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $100 and $150 or so over the last year at Amazon, a similar model is currently on sale for $100 at Willams Sonoma and today’s offer is the lowest we can find. It has never dropped below $85 at Amazon for comparison. This model sports a 28-ounce frying basket as well as a patented interior starfish design for the “fastest and most even cooking.” The removable non-stick drawer and frying basket are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanups and it ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more air fryer deals. 

If you can get away with a smaller capacity model, save some cash with the Chefman 2-Quart TurboFry Air Fryer at $40. This one carries solid ratings and includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal. But you’ll find even more options on sale down below starting from $25 that might suit your personal needs even more. 

More air fryer deals:

The kitchenware deals don’t stop there today though. Along with this morning’s cookware Gold Box sale from $6.50, we also have deals on KitchenAid’s porcelain and steel stovetop kettle and Nespresso’s De’Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee Machine, just to name a few. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the Philips Viva Airfryer:

  • Air is the new oil. Fry and cook healthier food in the air fryer with up to 75% less fat.
  • Fastest and most even cooking thanks to the unique and patented starfish design.
  • Cook more food in the large 28 ounce frying basket. Voltage: 110 volts, power: 1425 watts
  • This exclusive bundle includes the Philips air fryer cookbook with 150 recipes for breakfast, dinner, dessert and more
  • Philips air fryer is the world’s number 1 air fryer with over 8 million units sold. 100% taste satisfaction.

