Amazon slashes up to 38% off SKIL tool combos, now priced from $123

-
AmazonHome GoodsSKIL
Save $87 From $123

Today at Amazon we’ve uncovered some SKIL tool discounts up to 38% off. Our favorite happens to be the SKIL 20V Brushless Drill/Driver and Circular Saw Combo for $143.10 shipped. That’s an $87 discount and comes within $6 of the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked. This SKIL tool combo includes both drill/driver and 6.5-inch circular saw. Each of which boast 20V of power and are fueled by an included 4Ah battery. A bundled PWR Jump Charger is able to fully top off the included battery in 45-minutes. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another notable SKIL discount.

Additionally, you can also grab the SKIL 20V Brushless Stroke Jigsaw for $122.70 shipped at Amazon. This discount delivers $47 of savings and marks the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since March. If you’ve got some woodworking projects on the docket, adding this cordless jigsaw to your repertoire could make those a whole lot easier. No cords are required since it is powered by an included 2Ah battery. As with the combo above, a PWR Jump Charger is included and can get you back up and running in as little as 5-minutes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Kershaw’s Cyberpunk-inspired Parsec Pocket Knife has come within $2 of its Amazon low. Shoppers can snatch it up for $37 and be ready to open future package deliveries like a champ. Swing by the deal post to see a photo and learn more. And don’t forget to peruse Home Depot’s 1-day garage storage sale for up to 30% off Husky workbenches.

SKIL 2-Tool Combo features:

  • Set includes Brushless 20V 1/2 Inch Drill Driver and Brushless 20V 6-1/2 Inch Circular Saw. Plus a PWR Core 20 4. 0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR Jump Charger.
  • The digital brushless motor on both tools provides efficient high performance for driving and cutting through a variety of surfaces.
  • Industry leading PWR core 20 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

