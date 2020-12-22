Bring this smoothie-ready blender home from just $18 today (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Bella Pro Series 2-in-1 Blender for just $17.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $30, today deal is $12 or 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Featuring an 800-watt motor, this model sits nicely between the personal-sized smoothie blenders and the larger meal preparation-ready models out there. It “crushes ice into snow” and makes use of a stainless steel nutri-extract blade to break down “fruits and vegetables while keeping their vital nutrients.” Included in the box you’ll find a 32-ounce blending jar as well as a 24-ounce personal blending cup with lid. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you will find some no-name brands on Amazon with personal-sized blenders for slightly less, it’s hard to recommend those over today’s lead deal. You could, however, score an $8 BlenderBottle and whip your protein shakes up on-the-go for even less, but that won’t help much with the sauces and dips, as well as requiring significantly more elbow grease on your part.

For more discounted blender options, head over to our previous roundup where you’ll find deep price drops on Blendtec models, Oster, Calphalon, and more at up to $100 off. Then head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s best deals on household essentials, DIY tool kits, furniture, and kitchenware including this morning’s Gold Box cookware event from $6.50.

More on the Bella Pro Series 2-in-1 Blender:

Blend a delicious smoothie in seconds with the Bella Pro Series 2 in 1 Blender. The powerful 800 peak watt motor crushes ice into snow for smooth beverages and homemade snow cones. With effortless one twist operation to blend fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, the Stainless Steel nutri-extract blade breaks down fruits and vegetables while keeping their vital nutrients. Blend directly into the 24-oz. personal cup for single serve beverages or the 32-oz. blending jar for family-sized portions. Clean up is easy with the detachable blade system and BPA free, dishwasher safe accessories.

