What’s old is made new with Kodak’s mobile film scanner at $24

Today only, Woot is offering the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner for smartphones at $23.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, today you’d spend $35 at Amazon and Woot’s pricing matches our last mention for the best available. Maybe you’ve just unearthed some old film that you never got developed from previous holidays. Well, whether that’s the case, or you’re just wanting to digitize film for another reason, today’s deal does just that. You’ll slip the film negatives across the bed, and the battery-powered LED backlight illuminates it for your smartphone to work its magic. Plus, it works with color, black and white, or slides, giving you quite a few options to choose from. Rated 4/5 stars.

Did you see Moment’s Holiday Sale? Well, it’s going on right now and up to 50% off is available. You’ll find the latest iPhone 12 cases on sale for $20, plus lenses, bags, and much more. Moment is one of my favorite brands when it comes to mobile photography gear, so it’s hard to go wrong here.

Also, Nomad is another fan-favorite when it comes to mobile gear. Though not specifically photography oriented, Nomad offers great cases and accessories for your smartphone, headphones, and many other products. Up to 40% off is available right now, so be sure to check it out before the sale is gone.

More on the Kodak Mobile Film Scanner:

