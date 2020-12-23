Add wireless audio to your Nintendo Switch with this adapter for $43

The Nintendo Switch is a pretty awesome device, but it has one weakness: you can’t connect wireless headphones. Enter the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro, which even supports multiple connections. You can get it now for only $42.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It’s worth remembering that when the Switch came out in 2017, AirPods had only been around for four months. But since then, wireless audio has seen widespread adoption.

Rated at 4.7 stars on Amazon, this adapter helps bring your Switch or Switch Lite into the wireless age. It plugs into the USB-C on your console, and connects to any headset or speaker via Bluetooth 5.0.

At the same time, you can connect your phone to your headphones through the adapter. This means you can listen to music and hear in-game sounds at the same time.

The adapter even has a built-in mic, so you can chat with your friends in multiplayer games.

This accessory is really easy to set up, with simple push-button controls for all the features. It also has indicator lights to show the connection status of your devices.

You can use the adapter with both iOS and Android, and it’s small enough to fit inside a pocket. At just 0.31” thick, it really doesn’t add any bulk to your console.

You can get the HomeSpot adapter today for just $42.99 in a choice of two colors: blue/red or gray.

