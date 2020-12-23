Anker 2-day sale from $17: PowerHouse II 400 Power Station $300, more

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning headlined by its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $299.99 shipped when promo code ANKR1730 is applied. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and $20 under our previous mention. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup. We loved it in our hands-on review, which is in line with Amazon reviews to date. More deals below.

Other notable Anker deals today:

Of course, this week’s earlier Anker sale is still live with deals from $13 on a variety of iPhone and Android accessories including some of the brand’s latest USB-C gear. Jump over to our smartphone accessories guide for additional price drops on a variety of everyday essentials for your mobile setup.

Anker PowerHouse 400 features:

Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.

Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

