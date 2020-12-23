FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Carhartt offers new clearance items up to 65% off: Outerwear, t-shirts, hats, more from $13

-
FashionCarhartt
65% off From $13

Carhartt has new clearance items at up to 65% off including popular t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick is the Outpost High Dexterity Gloves that can be used by both men or women alike. They’re currently marked down to $13 and originally were priced at $22. These gloves are highly durable, touchscreen compatible, and lightweight. It’s infused with stretch to promote comfort and they’re highly-breathable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Carhartt or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Men’s Wearhouse Holiday Event that’s offering up to 60% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Carhartt

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% ...
The North Face, Marmot, Arc’teryx, more up to 75%...
TOMS End of Year Surprise Sale takes up to 75% off snea...
Express Gift to You Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide with...
Jos. A. Bank polishes your look with its lowest prices ...
Timberland Winter Sale offers up to 60% off sitewide in...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $79 (Up t...
Abercrombie and Fitch updates your look with 40-60% off...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Amazon offering up to 30% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel, jeans, outerwear, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
50% off

Eddie Bauer Winter Event takes up to 50% off popular styles + extra 50% off clearance

From $15 Learn More
70% off

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide + holiday gifts under $20: Sweaters, jackets, more

Under $20 Learn More
75% off

Old Navy’s offering up to 75% off sitewide with deals from $2: Jeans, outerwear, more

From $2 Learn More
From $14

Under Armour Outlet drops new markdowns at up to 60% off: Pullovers, polos, more

60% off Learn More
50% off

Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bags are up to 50% off at Amazon

From $37 Learn More
$80 off

Build a Plex media server with up to $80 off QNAP NAS starting at $159

$159 Learn More
50% off

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Christmas with the Cranks, much more just $2 at Amazon

$2 Learn More