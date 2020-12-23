Google Pixel 4a is $319 unlocked today only or FREE with contract

Today only, B&H offers the Google Pixel 4a 128GB in Just Black for $319 shipped. If you’re willing to lock-in a 24-month contract, Verizon Wireless offers the same model for FREE. Activation fees may apply. Regularly $349, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen unlocked and matching our Black Friday mention with a contract.

Pixel 4a is a follow-up to the previous-generation model that was wildly popular with 9to5 readers. This time around, you’ll get a 5.8-inch HD display with 128GB of storage, dual cameras, and a Snapdragon 730 2.2GHz processor. We called it a “superb smartphone on a budget” in our hands-on review and customers leaving ratings at Amazon agree.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a Pixel 4a case from Spigen. For just $12, you’ll be able to add some protection to your device without too much bulk being brought into the mix. There are dedicated cutouts for all of the buttons, switches, and ports, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Amongst of a host of current Android deals happening at 9to5Toys is the LG G8X ThinQ at $400. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and a new all-time low price. This dual-screen device brings a different approach alongside a 32MP camera and more. You’ll find additional deals in our Android smartphone guide, as well.

More on the Google Pixel 4a:

Meet Pixel 4a, the helpful Google phone at a helpful price. It comes packed with all the things you want in a phone, for a lot less than you’d expect. Equipped with 2.2GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit octa-core processor and 6GB of RAM helps you get the help you need, fast – for a lot less than you’d expect.

