LG’s Dual Screen G8X ThinQ Smartphone falls to new low of $400 (Save $100+)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Originally selling for $950, it just dropped from $500 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and marking a new all-time low. Delivering a unique Android experience, LG’s G8X ThinQ pairs with a dual screen accessory for adding a detachable secondary display on top of the built-in 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 128GB of storage can be supplemented by a microSD card. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor and 32MP selfie camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 200 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Considering there’s double the displays here on the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone, using a portion of your savings to grab some screen protectors seems like a good call. This 3-pack of tempered glass options will have both of the screens covered at under $8 and comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 385 customers.

While you’ll miss out on the dual screen experience, there are plenty of other hardware deals in our Android guide right now. Earlier today, we spotted an all-time low on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 at $150 off, which joins the ongoing Galaxy smartphone deals from $812. Otherwise, all of the best Android app and game deals are up for the taking right here.

LG G8X ThinQ features:

The LG G8X ThinQ delivers best-in-class performance with an optional second screen for a new way to work & play on mobile. With the LG dual screen, customers can stream videos or work on multiple apps at once, turn one screen into a control pad to gain an edge over other gamers, or capture photos while instantly previewing or editing for the perfect pic every time.

