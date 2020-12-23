FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with M1 chipset starts at $1,199 ($100 off)

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
$100 off From $1,199

Amazon is currently taking $100 off Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro. B&H is currently price matching as well with deals starting at $1,199. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time, as well.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 256GB (or more) worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook Pro, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook Pro safe along the way.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page. That includes a $50 discount on Apple’s iPad Air amongst a host of other deals currently on-going.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
  • 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110 before Chr...
Channel your inner Asajj Ventress with a Force FX Light...
Just $5 each scores you a 4-pack of 450-lumen solar-pow...
Never have a flat tire again with this portable air com...
Illuminate the dark with four Eufy Lumi Night Lights at...
Twelve South’s leather-bound AirPods case is clip...
Govee’s latest Wi-Fi thermometer/hygrometer is a ...
Contigo and Stanley steel travel mugs now starting from...
Show More Comments

Related

All-time low

Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 — Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more

Learn More
Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
25% off

iVANKY’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub sports SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, more at 25% off

$28.50 Learn More
Reg. $159

Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110 before Christmas (Reg. $159)

$110 Learn More
Reg. $215

Channel your inner Asajj Ventress with a Force FX Lightsaber from $139.50 (New low, Reg. $215)

From $139.50 Learn More
$85 off

Enjoy 15-months of Office 365 for Families plus Norton 360 Standard at just $75 ($85 off)

$75 Learn More