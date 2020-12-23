FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Polaroid’s Pop smartphone-enabled instant camera sees 22% price cut to low of $93

Reg. $120 $93

Amazon offers the Polaroid Pop Digital Camera and Instant Photo Printer for $93 shipped. Typically fetching $120, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention, a new all-time low, and amounts to 22% in savings. Polaroid Pop takes the instant camera concept and adds some 21st Century flair thanks to the inclusion of a 20MP sensor, 4-inch touchscreen display, and 128GB of microSD storage. There’s also a built-in printer, which can eject the classic 3.5- x 4.25-inch photos in less than a minute. Smartphone support is also included, allowing you to print photos after you captured them on your iPhone, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 550 customers.

Make the most of your savings by stocking up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, you’ll pay $20 for a 20-pack, though that’ll still leave you with plenty of cash left over from today’s deal. Or if you’d like to throw in some extra protection, Polaroid has a case designed specifically for Pop that comes in a variety of colors.

If you’re looking for something that leans more into the retro vibes, we’re still tracking a selection of Fujifilm instant cameras and more on sale. With prices starting at $10, you’ll be able to score some alternatives to the more modern Polaroid hybrid found above. And with up to 40% in savings to be had, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date, as well.

Polaroid Pop features:

Produce photo keepsakes with this 20-megapixel Polaroid Pop instant digital camera. Its 3.97-inch touch screen display lets you frame images before printing them, and the instant photo printer function turns digital smartphone photos into 3.5 x 4.25-inch Polaroid-style prints. This Polaroid Pop instant digital camera has a microSD card that can store up to 128GB of photos and videos.

